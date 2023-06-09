Home

Maharashtra

New Twist To Mumbai Mira Road Murder Case: Victim’s Sisters Claim Manoj, Saraswati Were Married

New Twist To Mumbai Mira Road Murder Case: Victim’s Sisters Claim Manoj, Saraswati Were Married

The gruesome murder case in which 32-year-old Saraswati Vaidya was believed to be murdered by 56-year-old Manoj Sane took a new twist on Friday with these new details emerging from the victim's sisters.

The victim’s sisters said the marriage was probably kept a secret because of their age gap as Manoj Sane is 56 years old while Saraswati was 32.

Mumbai Mira Road Murder Case Latest Update: In a new twist to the Mumbai Mira Road murder case, 32-year-old Saraswati Vaidya’s three sisters on Friday claimed that Saraswati and Manoj were not live-in partners but husband and wife. They said the marriage was probably kept a secret because of their age gap as Manoj Sane is 56 years old while Saraswati was 32.

However, it is not yet known when both got married. DCP Jayant Bajbale told Hindustan Time that they got married in a temple. “They did not inform many people about the marriage because of their age difference,” the DCP said and added that the DNA of the remains of Saraswati’s body will be matched with the three sisters.

You may like to read

New Twist to Murder Case

The gruesome murder case in which 32-year-old Saraswati Vaidya was believed to be murdered by 56-year-old Manoj Sane took a new twist on Friday with these new details emerging from the victim’s sisters.

The murder incident was reported to the police by neighbours who found a foul smell coming from Manoj and Saraswati’s flat in Mumbai. The neighbours believed that Manoj and Saraswati were a live-in couple who were not socialising with anyone.

Manj Claims Saraswati Died by Suicide

Earlier in the day, Manoj Sane, accused of killing Saraswati Vaidya in Mumbai’s Mira Road area, claimed that she had committed suicide.

Police said during the interrogation, the accused also claimed that he tried to dispose of the body fearing that he might be held responsible for her death.

“32-year-old woman, Saraswati Vaidya killed by 56-year-old live-in partner Manoj Sane |…” During the investigation, we have found out that the victim and accused were married and they had informed this to the victim’s sisters also, they hid this from the others because of their age difference…”: DCP Jayant Bajbale said.

Notably, the accused was arrested on Wednesday for killing 32-year-old Saraswati Vaidya.

Chilling Details of Gruesome Murder Case

The victim was brutally murdered and later cut to pieces by her 56-year-old live-in partner Manoj Sane in Maharashtra’s Thane.

According to police, Manoj Sane said when he reached home on the morning of June 3, he saw Vaidya lying on the ground and foam was coming out of her mouth. When he checked, she was not breathing. To avoid being accused of her murder, he decided to dispose of her body.

Police said after cutting the body parts into small pieces with a tree cutter, he boiled them in a pressure cooker so that there would be no foul smell and then filled the body parts in plastic bags to dispose them off.

Police said that the accused is not cooperating in the investigation, and he had no regrets for what he had done.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.