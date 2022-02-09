Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) proposed before the Standing Committee for revised water meter rules to ease penalty charges in case of testing, repair and robbery cases in the city.Also Read - Good News: Mumbai To Unlock By Feb End, Confirms Mayor Kishori Pednekar

In its proposal, the BMC said the meter will be removed by the civic body if there is “any doubt that a meter is not working properly or it has been tampered with”. However, if the meter was found to be working in a proper condition then the BMC will re-install it at its own cost. But, if the meter was found to be damaged or faulty then the owner will have to incur its repairing charges.

“Under the revised rules, if there is any doubt that a meter is not working properly or it has been tampered with, the meter will be removed by the BMC for testing. If the meter is found working properly, it will be re-installed by the BMC at its current cost,” the BMC said in its proposal submitted to the Standing Committee, according to a report by Times of India.

“But if the meter is found to be faulty, the owner will have to get it repaired in one month and get it tested by paying the testing charges. After testing, if the meter is working properly, the owner must pay charges and the BMC will connect it to the water line,” the BMC said in the proposal.