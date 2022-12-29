Bombay Duck, Pomfret: Prices Of Seawater Fish Skyrocket Ahead Of New Year | See Rates Here

Ahead of New Year celebrations, prices of seawater fish have increased significantly. Read here to know new rates of Bombay Duck, Pomfret, and other varieties.

Palghar: The year-end and New Year celebrations are incomplete without an elaborate food menu. With parties being planned and dinner assortments being decided, the rates of seawater fish have suddenly increased by 150 to 200 rupees. Added to this, the stormy weather in the sea has reduced the catch of fish which has resulted in a decrease in supply against the growing demand. The fish traders have taken advantage of this situation by making profits.

STORMING DEMAND, REDUCED SUPPLY

Pomfret, Rawas, Surmai, Halwa (Black Pomfret), Dadha, Ghol and Prawns varieties of fish have a huge demand due to the year-end and new year celebrations. A significant amount of the demand for these varieties of fish during this period of the year consists of orders by five-star hotels and resorts spread in and around the west coast. This has pushed up the prices of these varieties by 150 to 200 rupees in comparison with last year.

Pomfret that was sold for Rs 500 to 1200 is now available at Rs 750 to 1400 per kg. Ghol and Dhadha fish are available at a price between Rs 800 to 1000 per kg. The prawns cultivated in ponds are sold at a rate of Rs 400 to 700 per kg.

BOMBAY DUCK, BABY PRAWNS IN HEAVY DEMAND

The fishing ports of Satpati, Murbe, Zai, and Wadrai have traders lifting the catch at a higher price than normal rates. Bombay duck, baby prawns, and Mandeli (Anchovy) are now in demand due increase in rates of other fish.

INCREASE IN PRICES OF DIFFERENT VARIETIES OF FISH:

Current Price Earlier Price Super Pomfret 1600 1350 Ghol 800 500 Dhadha 1200 700 Black Pomfret 600 450 Rawas 700 500 Surmai 350 350 Prawns 500 350 Bombay Duck 120 50

Many of the traders anticipating the increase in the rates of fish at this time of the year have stocked the fish in cold storages in Satpati and other facilities in and around Mumbai.