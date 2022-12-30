Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory For New Year Celebrations. Check Parking Spots, Routes To Avoid

Mumbai: New Year bells are ringing all around as people are all geared up to welcome 2023. In a city that never sleeps, Mumbai is all set to bid farewell to this year. police authorities have already put in the necessary steps in place to avoid any untoward actions and manage the crowd that will throng the popular party places and iconic tourists spots.

Mumbai Police has issued a set of advisories for revelers in Mumbai on December 31.

The Mumbai Traffic Police has issued no-parking orders in areas where large crowds are expected to gather on New Year’s Eve

Parking of vehicles have been prohibited on the Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road in Worli from Mela Junction to JK Kapur Chowk on both North Bound and South bound directions starting 12:01 am on December 31, 2022 till 6:00 am on January 1, 2023

Parking will not be allowed on roads near Worli Seaface, Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty

Heavy traffic police deployment will be in place to oversee smooth movement of traffic during New Year’s celebrations

Police checkpoints will be in place at more than 100 or 125 locations in the city and action will be taken against drunk drivers

List of Roads Closed

According to a report by Times Now, the following roads will remain closed from New Year’s eve, December 31.

Northbound of N.S, Road from NCPA to Princess Street Flyover will be closed for all types of vehicles.

(Northbound traffic coming from Princess Street Flyover onto N.S. The road will be kept open)

Northbound of Madame Cama Road will be closed near Mantralaya Junction towards Air India Junction.

Northbound of Free Press Journal Marg will be closed for all types of vehicles except local residents.

Southbound of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg will be closed for all types of vehicles.

Parking restrictions will be imposed on south and northbound on the following roads from 8 pm on December 31, 2022, till 6 am on January 1, 2023.

Special Local Trains

The Railways will operate two special locals between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan on the Central line, two special trains between CSMT and Panvel on Harbour and eight special locals between Churchgate and Virar on the Western line on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

To ensure safety of travellers, more than 6,000 personnel of the Government Railway Police (GRP) have been deployed on Mumbai’s suburban railway network on New Year’s Eve.