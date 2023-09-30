Home

Nitin Gadkari Makes Bold Statements On ‘Banners, Serving Tea’ For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, he will not put up posters and banners nor provide tea.

Nitin Gadkari said he is confident that he will be able to serve the people honestly. (Image: X/@nitin_gadkari)

Nitin Gadkari Statements: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday inaugurated three national highway projects worth Rs 3,695 crore in the Washim district of Vidarbha, Maharashtra. While addressing people on the occasion, the Union Minister said that for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, tentatively scheduled for 2024, “he will not put up posters and banners for the Lok Sabha elections nor will provide tea or water”. This is being viewed as a big and bold statement from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari as assembly elections in five states, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Mizoram, and Chhattisgarh are due by the end of this year and assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, and Jharkhand are likely to be held post these elections.

Voters’ Self-determination, Bribe

He further said that those who want to vote would come on their own and cast their votes and the ones who don’t want to vote would not vote adding that he would not take bribes nor allow anyone else to take them.

“For this Lok Sabha election I have decided that no banners or posters will be put up, neither tea will be offered to people. Those who have to vote will vote and those who do not will not. Neither will I take bribe nor will I allow anyone,” said the Nagpur MP while inaugurating National Highway projects.

Elections Are Won By Creating Trust, Not By Inducements

Gadkari said that elections are not won by inducements but by creating trust and love in the hearts of the people. He said that the voter is very smart and chooses people of their choice and doesn’t get carried away by propaganda or enticement.

“During elections, huge hoardings are put up for campaigning. Many people feed money to voters, but I believe that elections are won only by creating trust among the people,” said Gadkari.

The senior BJP leader said he is confident that he will be able to serve the people honestly.

