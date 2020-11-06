New Delhi: In a latest development, the Bombay High Court for the second consecutive day on Friday declined interim relief to Republic TV Managing Director and Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami and said it will hear the matter on Saturday. Also Read - Maharashtra Assembly Privilege Case: Supreme Court Protects Arnab Goswami From Arrest

While adjourning the matter, the Bombay HC observed that it will not pass an order without hearing all parties. The court was hearing Goswami’s plea challenging his arrest and seeking interim relief from judicial custody. He is currently in 14-day custody till November 18. Also Read - No Interim Relief For Arnab Goswami, Bombay High Court to Hear Plea Tomorrow

The court on Thursday said that it would hear both sides in the case before passing an appropriate order. Also Read - Bombay High Court Likely to Hear Arnab Goswami’s Bail Plea Today

A division bench comprising Justice SS Shinde and Justice MS Karnik directed the lawyers of Goswami to make Akshata Naik – the widow of architect Anvay Naik – and the Centre party to the bail plea and serve copies to them.

The court also heard the plea filed by Adnya Naik, the daughter of Akshata and Anvay, seeking a reinvestigation of the A-Summary Report filed by the Raigad Police in connection with the complaint into the double suicide of her father and grandmother Kumud Naik on May 5, 2018.

Goswami was arrested on Wednesday morning in a dramatic operation by the Mumbai and Raigad Police teams and was taken to Alibaug in connection with the double suicide case.

After a marathon hearing, Alibaug Court Chief Judicial Magistrate Sunaina S. Pingle declined the police plea for 14-day police custody and sent Goswami to judicial custody till November 18.

Filing the plea before the Bombay High Court, Goswami’s lawyer sought an urgent interim stay on the probe into the suicide case FIR in Alibaug accusing him of abetment to suicide, and demanded interim bail.

(With inputs from IANS)