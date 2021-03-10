Mumbai Coronavirus Restrictions: A day after saying that lockdown will not be imposed in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday issued more restrictions and said the building with more than 5 patients will be sealed for any movement and buildings having less than 5 patients will be sealed only on the floors which have positive COVID patients. According to updates from the BMC, so far 2762 floors have been sealed with 4183 positive patients. Also Read - Vaccine Passport: What is it? Why is it Needed For International Travel Now? All You Need to Know

The BMC said that 90% new cases of Mumbai in the past two months have been reported in housing societies only. It also said that the strict action will be taken against violators.

It also said that the private centres for COVID-19 vaccination will be allowed to operate 24×7. The development comes as the Centre has approved BMC's proposal in this regard. The BMC had earlier requested the Centre to do necessary changes to its vaccination registration website to facilitate this.

After Centre’s approval for 24×7 vaccination at private centers, now BMC aims for around 1 lakh vaccination every day. In a statement, the BMC said that with current timing of 8-12 hour shifts for vaccination around 35,000-40,000 people are getting vaccinated every day.

Issuing more restrictions, the BMC said that police cases will be registered against those who skip home quarantine. Moreover, those who flout home quarantine norms will be compulsorily shifted to institutional quarantine.

In the recent past, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ramped up testing significantly from 11,000 to 15,000 tests conducted in January to over 20,000 at present. As many as 23,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted by the civic body on Monday.

Notably, Mumbai has recorded a positivity rate of 6 per cent, which is quite less compared to other cities in Maharashtra.

In the meantime, Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh on Tuesday had said if COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the city, the possibility of a night curfew or partial lockdown cannot be ruled out.

On Tuesday, the BMC said that Mumbai is under control and there is no immediate need to impose a lockdown in the city. Mumbai on Monday recorded 1,008 fresh infections that raised its tally to 3,34,572. According to civic officials, the surge in cases is a result of an increase in daily testing.