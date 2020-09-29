New Delhi: Taking strict measures to check on the spread of coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday imposed strict rules for people travelling in public transport and visiting shopping malls. Also Read - Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Tests COVID Positive, Asymptomatic, Goes Into Self-isolation

The BMC announced that people who are not wearing masks will not be allowed entry inside public transport buses, taxis and rickshaws. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown News: State Extends Shutdown Till October 31 With More Relaxations; Theatres, Parks, Pools, Beaches to Remain Shut

Moreover, malls, offices and societies, among others, will paste ‘no mask, no entry’ stickers as part of measures taken to increase awareness among people about coronavirus outbreak norms involving face coverings. Also Read - 1 in 15 People Aged 10 And Above Estimated to be Exposed to SARS-CoV2 by Aug: ICMR Sero Survey

The strict measure was taken taken in an e-meeting chaired by Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

Between April 1 and September 26, the civic body has fined 14,000 people in the metropolis for not wearing masks in public and collected Rs 52.76 lakh from them.

BEST general manager Surendrakumar Bagde said the decision would be implemented strictly on the civic-run metropolitan bus service.

The development comes as Mumbai is among the country’s top hotspots with over two lakh COVID-19 cases and 8,800 deaths so far.

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally on Tuesday rose to 13,66,129 with the addition of 14,976 new cases. As many as 430 more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the fatality count in the state to 36,181.

Also, 19,212 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, raising the tally of recovered people to 10,69,159.

Mumbai city reported 1,713 positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall count to 2,02,614, while its toll rose to 8,883 after 49 more patients died due to the disease.