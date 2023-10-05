Home

‘No Money For Public Health’: Supriya Sule Slams Eknath Shinde Govt Over Nanded Hospital Tragedy

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Working President Supriya Sule on Tuesday slammed the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Government over the death of 24 patients in Dr Shankarrao Chavan Medical College and Hospital in Nanded.

“…The Maharashtra government has money for breaking parties using ED or CBI but does not have money for the common public’s health… Some medicines are there whose bills were not paid by the government on time, due to which new medicines are not available…There are many positions where appointments have not been made, and some promotions are pending…Electricity bills have not been paid… This information has been sent to the Maharashtra government… Many things are pending, due to which these things are happening… I condemn the Maharashtra government…”

#WATCH | Nanded, Maharashtra: NCP leader Supriya Sule meets family members of victims of Nanded deaths case. pic.twitter.com/ql7poqLMKb — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2023

As many as 31 deaths, including those of infants, were recorded at the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in central Maharashtra’s Nanded district in 48 hours since September 30. Six more deaths were recorded in 24 hours from October 2 to 3, an official said on Wednesday.

Amid outrage over the deaths, including of some infants, from September 30 to October 2, the Hingoli MP visited Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday and took stock of the situation.

While the kin of several deceased patients alleged negligence and shortage of medicines at the hospital, Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif on Tuesday said the deaths will be inquired into to establish the cause and promised that the facilities will improve at the hospital in the next 15 days.

