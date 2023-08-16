Home

‘No One Offered Me Anything, Nor Have Any Idea’: Supriya Sule Clears Air On Cabinet Berth Row

New Delhi: NCP working President Supriya Sule on Wednesday ruled out the speculations that the BJP had offered her Cabinet post in the party. Speaking to the media, she said, "No one has offered me an

New Delhi: NCP working President Supriya Sule on Wednesday ruled out the speculations that the BJP had offered her Cabinet post in the party. Speaking to the media, she said, “No one has offered me anything nor had a conversation with me…You should ask them (Maharashtra Congress leaders) why they are giving such statements. I have no idea. I am personally in touch with the senior Congress leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Gaurav Gogoi but I am not in touch with their leaders in Maharashtra.”

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar on Wednesday claimed that PM Narendra Modi had offered Ajit Pawar the chief minister’s post on the condition that he brings NCP president Sharad Pawar with him. The claim comes just days after the “secret” meeting between the two Pawars last week. However, both the bigwigs of the NCP who fell out earlier this year, sought to play down the meeting.

Sule on Tuesday also dismissed speculation that the party chief Sharad Pawar is moving towards the BJP camp. She said that Sharad Pawar has cleared his stand in his Sangola speech where he said that his party will not go with the BJP as its ideology does not fit in NCP’s political framework. “I have spoken with Congress and Shiv Sena(UBT). There is no confusion. No need to worry. Confusion must have cleared if you have listened to the Sangola speech and press brief of Sharad Pawar where he has cleared his stand,” she said while talking to reporters.

On Monday, Congress leader Nana Patole slammed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar over the “secret” meeting held at Pune and said that such meetings are creating confusion among the people. Talking to the reporters, Patole said, “Such meetings are creating confusion among the people. If they are relatives, what was the need for them to meet secretly”.

Sharad Pawar had earlier scotched rumours following a meeting between him and Ajit Pawar, saying that it was not a secret meeting.“What is wrong with meeting my nephew? How it can become secret when it was held at someone’s residence. I was there at his residence,” he said.

