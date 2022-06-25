Maharashtra Crisis Deepens: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday reacted to rebel Sena MLAs’ decision to call themselves as ‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb’ and said that ‘no one should use Balasaheb Thackeray’s name’. Talking to the party workers, Thackeray said, “Some people are asking me to say something but I’ve already said that they(rebel MLAs) can do whatever they want to do, I won’t interfere in their matters. They can take their own decision, but no one should use Balasaheb Thackeray’s name.”Also Read - If Agniveer's Not Eligible For Pension, Why Should Public Representatives Get Retirement Benefits: Varun Gandhi
Eknath Shinde's Faction Names Itself 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb:
As the political crisis in Maharashtra snowballs and enters its fifth day, the rebel Sena led by Eknath Shinde decided to call itself 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb,' news agency ANI reported, quoting rebel leader Deepak Kesarkar on Saturday.
This development came a day after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray took dissident Shiv Sena MLAs head on, accusing them of betrayal and challenging them to try and wean away common party workers.
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Top Developments
- Mumbai police have imposed CRPC Section 144 from 11 June to 10 July. It is a regular prohibitory order issued in City and extended every 30 days, the police said in a statement.
- Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Shiv Sena’s national executive meeting said, “some people are asking me to say something but I’ve already said that they (rebel MLAs) can do whatever they want to do, I won’t interfere in their matters. They can take their own decision, but no one should use Balasaheb Thackeray’s name.”
- In the meeting between Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and party leaders, three major resolutions were passed. They are: – Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will have all the power to take all kinds of decisions in the party. – No one can use the names: Balasaheb Thackeray and Shiv Sena. – The party chief will also have the right to take action against those who betray the party.
- At the national executive it was decided that no one else can use the name Shiv Sena. Uddhav Thackeray has been given the authority to take action against the rebels: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena
- All the 16 MLAs to whom the disqualification notice has been issued are supposed to file their written replies by Monday, June 27
- Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly issues disqualification notice to 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs of Eknath Shinde camp
- We have 200 hotels in Guwahati & all have guests. Would we remove guests stating the flood situation? BJP is supporting (rebel Shiv Sena MLAs) in Maharashtra, I won’t get involved. Our job is to provide security, comfort stay to anyone who’s come from outside. Tomorrow, even if Congress comes, I will extend the same welcome. I am grateful Shiv Sena came, it’s the reason Assam’s flood was highlighted: Assam CM CM Himanta Biswa Sarma