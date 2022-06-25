Maharashtra Crisis Deepens: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday reacted to rebel Sena MLAs’ decision to call themselves as ‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb’ and said that ‘no one should use Balasaheb Thackeray’s name’. Talking to the party workers, Thackeray said, “Some people are asking me to say something but I’ve already said that they(rebel MLAs) can do whatever they want to do, I won’t interfere in their matters. They can take their own decision, but no one should use Balasaheb Thackeray’s name.”Also Read - If Agniveer's Not Eligible For Pension, Why Should Public Representatives Get Retirement Benefits: Varun Gandhi

Eknath Shinde's Faction Names Itself 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb: