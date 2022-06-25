“No Separate Group”, says rebel leader Eknath Shinde on reports of naming his faction as ‘Shiv Sena-Balasaheb’. What Is The News?Also Read - No One Should Use Balasaheb's Name: Uddhav Thackeray Reacts After Rebel Sena MLAs Decide To Call Themselves As 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Rebel Shiv Sena leader and legislator Eknath Shinde has dismissed the reports claiming his faction of the party has announced a 'new division' called the 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'. Shinde said there will be no separate Shiv Sena faction consisting of the dissident Maharashtra MLAs, according to a report by CNN-News18 on Saturday.

"We are Balasaheb's Shivsainiks. We haven't taken any decision to make a separate group," Shinde told CNN-News18. The clarification came after Former MoS Home and rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar earlier said that a new group 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb' had been formed by Shinde.

Uddhav Passes Resolution To Stop Shinde From Using Balasaheb Thackeray’s name

Meanwhile, after the reports regarding remaining to the rebel faction emerged, the national executive meeting of the Shiv Sena, chaired by Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Saturday passed a resolution to stop Shinde from using party founder Balasaheb Thackeray’s name.

Shiv Sena also approached the Election Commission to ensure that Balasaheb’s and party’s name is not used by any other faction.

“On account of the anti-party activities and conduct of MLAs under Eknath Shinde, which is designed to be detrimental to the interests of the Shiv Sena founded by Balasaheb Thackeray, we suspect that the delinquent MLAs will be trying to create confusion by establishing a new political party by misusing the name of ‘Shiv Sena’ or Balasaheb,” the party said in a letter to EC said.

“While we cannot prevent Eknath Shinde and his cohorts from establishing any political party they wish to, however we strongly object to any such party being created in the name of or using the names Shiv Sena or Balasaheb. We wish to intimate you in advance so that we are put to notice in case any such move is made by any of the defectors of Shiv Sena,” the letter added,

What is Happening In Maharashtra? Top Developments

From Tuesday, Maharashtra’s ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance is battling its worst crisis since coming into existence in 2019.

MLA Eknath Shinde, rebelled against the party and herded a majority faction of Shiv Sena legislators, initially to Gujarat and later to Assam, both BJP-ruled states.

The crisis erupted hours after the Legislative Council polls held on June 20, where the opposition BJP managed to get its fifth candidate elected. Shinde had gone incommunicado following the results.

He is camping in Assam along with a group of at least 38 rebel MLAs of the Sena and 10 independents.

Shiv Sena has also sent the names of four more rebel MLAs to the Maharashtra Assembly deputy speaker for initiating action of disqualification against them, a senior leader had told PTI.

The Shiv Sena has already filed a petition seeking disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs, who did not attended the legislature party meeting on Wednesday. The notices were issued against them by Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly Narhari Zirwal on Saturday.

The rebel MLAs have been asked to give a written reply with all the required documents, supporting their claim, by June 27 till 5 pm.

