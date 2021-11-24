Mumbai: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation on Wednesday said that the employees who have not taken one or both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will not be paid salaries. “Nagpur Municipal Corporation has decided not to pay salaries to employees who did not take one or both doses of Covid-19 vaccines,” said Dr Bhavna Sonkusare, the medical zonal officer of Nagpur’s civic corporation.Also Read - Maharashtra Govt Announces 'Highest Ever' Salary Hike For MSRTC Employees Amid Strike Deadlock