Home

Maharashtra

NO Water Supply In These Areas Of Mumbai As Fire Breaks Out At BMC’s Pumping Station – Check Details

NO Water Supply In These Areas Of Mumbai As Fire Breaks Out At BMC’s Pumping Station – Check Details

On Monday evening, fire broke out at the Pise Water Pumping Station in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and that has resulted in no water supply in several parts of Mumbai. Check details....

Water Cut In Mumbai

New Delhi: Mumbai is one of the biggest and most popular cities in India and a phrase attached to the Maharashtra capital is that it is the ‘city that never sleeps’; the people of this city, the Mumbaikars are always on the go. If you are a resident of Mumbai or are in the city right now, there is an unpleasant news for you. A fire broke out at the Pise Pumping Station of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday evening, i.e. Feb 26 and that has impacted the water supply in several parts of the Maharashtra capital. This comes after BMC’s announcement of a water supply cut due to strengthening and rehabilitation of Pali Hill Reservoir. Take a look at the timings and list of affected areas…

Trending Now

Fire At BMC Pumping Station, NO Water Supply In These Areas

As mentioned earlier, a fire broke out at the Pise Pumping Station of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday evening resulting in a water supply cut in several parts of Mumbai. A civic official, according to an NDTV report, said that because of the fire, the water supply in the eastern suburbs and from the Golaji, Fosbery, Raoli and Bhandarwada reservoirs has been negatively impacted. In these areas, there will be no water supply for next 24 hours.

You may like to read

Water Supply Hit For Two Weeks

Apart from the above-mentioned areas where there will be no water supply for 24 hours, earlier, a ten percent water cut was announced in Mumbai, by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for rehabilitation of the Pali Hill Reservoir. The civic body has said that the water supply will be reduced because work for strengthening and rehabilitation of the Pali Hill Reservoir’s old 600-mm main line which is located under the H/West Ward. The bulletin issued by the BMC read, “Regular water supply to H/West Ward will resume after March 11 (Monday). The BMC administration earnestly requests residents to co-operate and use water judiciously during this period.” The water supply cut is from today, Feb 27 to March 11.

Mumbai Water Cut From Today: Affected Areas

The areas that will be affected by this two-week-long water cut in Mumbai as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), are several pockets of the H/ward which includes Dandapada, Khar West, Gazdharband, Kantwadi, Sherli Rajan, Dilip Kumar Zone, Zig Zag Road Zone, parts of Bandra West, Kol Dongri Zone, Union Park Zone and the Pali Mala Zone.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.