Pune: There will be no water supply across Pune city on Thursday (September 22) as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will carry out electrical and civil-related works at various locations. Speaking on the matter, Superintending Engineer of Water Supply Department Nandkishore Jagtap said that water supply to the area dependent on these tanks will be closed for the entire day due to urgent electrical/pumping and structural maintenance work at Parvati and Chikhali Pumping on Thursday.

LIST OF AREAS TO FACE WATER SUPPLY CUT

Parvati MLR Tank Area: Guruwar Peth, Budhwar Peth, Kashewadi, Quartergate Area, Ganj Peth, Bhawani Peth, Nana Peth, Lohianagar, Somwar Peth, Arun Vaidya Stadium Area, Ghorpade Peth etc.

Parvati HLR Tank Area: Sahakarnagar, Padmavati, Bibvewadi, parts of Mukund Nagar, Maharshinagar, Gangadham, Chintamani Nagar Phase 1 & 2 Lake Town, Shivtejnagar, Upper Indiranagar, Lower Indiranagar, Shelke Vasti, Mahesh Society, Bibvewadi Township, Premnagar, Ambedkar Nagar Dice Plot, Dhole Mala, Salisbury Park, Giridhar Bhavan Chowk, Thackeray Vasahat, Parvati Gavthan, Bhagyodayanagar, Shivnerinagar, Mithanagar, Kumar Prithvi, S.No. 42 Kondhwa Khurd, Saibabanagar, etc.

Parvati LLR Tank Area: All Pethas in the City, Dattawadi Area, Rajendranagar, Lokmanyanagar, Deccan Area, Shivajinagar Area, Swargate Area.

Areas dependent on Chikhli Pumping: Sanjay Park, Barmashell Society, Pune Airport, Rajiv Gandhinagar North and South, Yamunanagar, Ganeshnagar (Bopkhel), Kalas, Mhaske Wasti, Tingrenagar Galli No.1 to 6, Ektanagar Slum, Siddheshwar, Kumar Samriddhi, Pre Park Society, Parashar Society, Thube Plateau Vasti, Dinkar Plateau Vasti etc.