Mumbai: A day after being granted bail, Union Minister Narayan Rane on Wednesday addressed a press conference and said the verdict in all cases filed against him in Bombay High Court has come in his favour. He said this reflects that the country is run by laws.

Saying that he is not afraid of the Shiv Sena leadership in the state, Rane said his party leaders have stood behind me and he wants to thank them all. He also added that the Jan Ashirwad Yatra will resume from day after tomorrow.

As per updates, the route of Rane’s tour will be the same and the date of its resumption will be conveyed soon.

The BJP leader, who was recently inducted into the Union cabinet, began his yatra from Mumbai on August 19. The seven-day yatra was to conclude in Sindhudurg.

On Monday, during his yatra in Raigad, Rane sparked off a row over his remarks about slapping Chief Minister Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter’s ignorance of the year of India’s independence.

Four FIRs were registered against him in Maharashtra over his remarks, which triggered a political row and protests across the state on Tuesday.

Rane was arrested on Tuesday afternoon from Ratnagiri district in the state and granted bail by a court at Mahad in Raigad late at night.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court that it would not take any coercive action against Union Minister Narayan Rane in the FIR lodged in Nashik over his controversial remarks against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar was hearing a petition filed by Rane, seeking to quash the FIR registered in Nashik and all other cases that may be lodged in future.

Rane in his plea, submitted before the HC on Tuesday through his advocate Aniket Nikam, also sought interim protection from arrest.

The FIR against Rane in Nashik was registered under IPC Sections 500 (defamation), 505(2), (public mischief) and 153(B) (1) (c) (remarks likely to cause disharmony, or feeling of enmity or hatred or ill-will), a police official earlier said.