New Delhi: Days after the crisis in the Congress ended with Sonia Gandhi becoming the interim chief of the party for some months, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said stopping Rahul Gandhi from taking over leadership of will lead to extinction of the grand-old party.

"Activeness to stop Rahul Gandhi will be instrumental in destroying the party and lead to its extinction," Raut said.

Writing in his weekly column Rokhthok in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Raut said the Congress lacks a leader who can stand up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with full might.

Saying that having a non-Gandhi as Congress president is a good idea, he said there is no one in those 23 who has the capability.

In a clear reference to the letter written by 23 Congress leaders to Sonia Gandhi to have a “full time” leadership that is active in the field and “visible” in party offices, Raut wondered who is stopping these leaders from being active.

“The Congress still exists across India but with different masks. If these masks are thrown away, it can emerge as a prominent political party,” Raut said on regional parties being floated by former Congress leaders.

Raut also added that Congress veteran lateV N Gadgil described the Congress as an old woman who will never die.”Rahul Gandhi has to decide what to do with the old lady,” Raut added.

