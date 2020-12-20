Shirdi: The number of people coming to the renowned Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi of Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district is gradually rising after it was opened for devotees amid the coronavirus outbreak and, therefore, prior booking for darshan is necessary, said a temple trust official on Sunday. Also Read - EXPLAINED: What is New Coronavirus Mutant Strain And Why It is Dangerous

While initially, some 6,000 devotees were coming per day, the number has now risen to almost 15,000, with crowds being sizable during public holidays, Thursdays and weekends, he said. Also Read - Netherlands Swings Into Action as New Strain of Coronavirus Surfaces in UK, Bans All Flights From Britain

“The temple can allow a maximum of 12,000 devotees per day after adhering to all COVID-19 guidelines, with focus on social distancing. Therefore, all devotees must come with prior booking with darshan pass being available online,” he said. Also Read - Masks Mandatory in Maharashtra For Next 6 Months, Says CM Thackeray | Here's Why This is Important

He said children below the age of 10 and those above 65 must avoid darshan in view of the pandemic.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 3,811 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 18,96,518, the state health department said.

With 98 more people succumbing to the viral disease, the total tally of fatalities rose to 48,746, it said.

A total of 2,064 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 17,83,905. The state is now left with 62,743 active cases.

A total of 1,21,19,196 people have been tested so far.

The state’s case recovery rate reached 94.06 per cent while the case fatality rate is 2.57 per cent, a health department statement said.

(With PTI inputs)