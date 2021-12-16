New Delhi: As Maharashtra continues to record a large number of Omicron cases, a senior public health department official has warned that the state could witness more such infections in January.Also Read - Maharashtra Reports 8 More Omicron Cases, 7 From Mumbai Alone

Making a presentation at the Maharashtra cabinet meeting in Mumbai yesterday, Dr. Pradeep Vyas, state public health department’s additional chief secretary said, “The Omicron variant of coronavirus is spreading fast in the world and Maharashtra is likely to see a surge in cases infected by it in January next year. The cases of Omicron infection will be found in rural areas as well as in cities.”

Meanwhile, CM Uddhav Thackeray has asked officials to take extra efforts to complete the administration of the second dose of anti-Covid-19 vaccines to all eligible people.

Omicron in Maharashtra

So far, Maharashtra has logged 32 cases of the Omicron strain, including in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). With a total of 13 infections, Mumbai has the highest number of cases, followed by Pimpri-Chinchwad-10, Pune- 2, Osmanabad- 2, Kalyan dombivali-1, Nagpur- 1, Latur-1 and Vasai Virar-1, Buldana-1. Out of the total 32 cases, 25 patients have been discharged after a negative RT-PCR test.

‘Third Wave Inevitable’

A top health expert has warned that a third wave of the COVID-19 is inevitable, thus a roadmap for booster dose should be made to protect people, especially those having comorbidities, who are immunocompromised and healthcare workers.

“We are at real, a real risk. There is a need for preparedness as the new variant is extremely infectious and it ‘evades immunity’, said Fortis Escorts Heart Institute Chairman Dr. Ashok Seth, taking note of the surge in Omicron cases across the country.