Mumbai: Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday said from December 1, passengers arriving from the high-risk countries will be segregated from the passengers arriving from the low-risk countries. The authorities also added that adequate RT-PCR testing facility in international arrivals in form of 48 registration counters and 40 sampling booths will be placed.

"In addition to normal RT-PCR, 30 Rapid PCR machines, are available for the passengers having connecting onward flights with short connecting time. This facility will be upscaled further if required," Mumbai Airport said.

The airport authorities have also made it clear that passengers who haven't done pre-booking of RT-PCR test online, their QR codes will be displayed at various locations in arrival corridor. "Physical forms for RT-PCR registration also made available to passengers on board with help of airlines which they can fill before disembarking from flight," CSMIA said.

“A large sitting area for the passengers awaiting their RT-PCR results has been be activated with Amenities like washrooms, Food and Beverage,” the airport added.