Mumbai: The health authorities in Maharashtra are on their toes after 109 out of 295 recent foreign returnees in Thane district went ‘missing’. Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation chief Vijay Suryavanshi said the mobile phones of some of these people were switched off while many of the last given addresses were found to be locked.Also Read - Omicron in Maharashtra: What Did State Health Minister Rajesh Tope Say on Re-imposing Covid Restrictions?

Speaking to reporters, the official said that returnees from all ‘at-risk’ nations have to undergo 7-day home quarantine, and a COVID-19 test will be conducted on the eighth day. “Even if it is negative, they will have to undergo another 7-day home quarantine and it would be the duty of housing society members to ensure the norm is not violated. Marriages, gatherings etc are being watched to curb violations,” he stated further, adding that some 72 percent of the people in KDMC have taken the first dose of the vaccine and 52 per cent are fully vaccinated.

10 Omicron Cases in Maharashtra

The number of Omicron cases in Maharashtra rose to 10 after two fully vaccinated persons who returned from abroad last month tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus in Mumbai last night. In a release, the BMC said that the 37-year-old man, who landed in Mumbai from South Africa on November 25, was found infected with Omicron along with one of his contacts – a 36-year-old female friend who arrived in the city from the US the same day.

These are the first two cases of Omicron from Mumbai and the third one from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Earlier, a 33-year-old traveler who had returned to Dombivli in adjoining Thane district from South Africa had tested positive for the new variant.

Prior to them, seven persons, including a non-resident Indian (NRI) woman and her two daughters from Nigeria, had tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the Pune district. With these seven patients from Pune and three from the MMR, Maharashtra has now reported 10 cases of the new variant.

The civic body has been carrying out COVID-19 tests on international travelers arriving in Mumbai since November 1.

What do we know About Omicron?

Omicron was first detected in South Africa. On November 26, the World Health Organisation (WHO) named the COVID-19 virus variant detected in South Africa and some other countries as Omicron. The WHO has classified the Omicron variant as a ‘Variant of Concern’.

Health experts have expressed possibilities that owing to the genetic modification in the virus, it may possess some specific characteristics.

While the transmissibility of infection seems to have increased because of the new variant, there is still not enough clarity on whether or not it will cause severe disease and whether it will evade immunity, the WHO said.