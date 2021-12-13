Mumbai: Maharashtra on Monday reported two new cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus – one from Latur and one from Pune, reported news agencies quoting the state health department.Also Read - New Variant Threat: Three Dozen People in Contact With Kerala Omicron Patient Isolated

With these two cases, the tally of patients infected with the newly discovered variant of SARS-CoV-2, rose to 20, it added. The overall tally of country also reached 44 — with four fresh cases from Rajasthan and these two from Maharashtra on Monday.

COVID-19 is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The World Health Organization (WHO) has said the new Omicron coronavirus strain has been found in 63 countries and will surpass the Delta variant in spreading speed.