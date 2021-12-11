Mumbai: In light of rising concerns over the spread of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron and in a bid to prevent large gatherings, Mumbai has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrCP) for December 11 and 12, prohibiting rallies, morchas, processions etc of persons and vehicles. These restrictions were imposed to prevent the further spread of the new strain. The violators of the order will be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Maharashtra reported seven new cases of Omicron on Friday including in a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler. Of the seven cases, three were reported in Mumbai, four from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.Also Read - Maharashtra Reports 7 New Cases of Omicron Including 3-Year-Old; State Tally Rises to 17 | Key Points

“It has been issued to prevent danger to human life from the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 as well as a threat to the law-and-order situation against the backdrop of violence that took place in Amravati, Malegaon and Nanded,” an official told news ageny PTI. Also Read - Omicron in Maharashtra: What Did State Health Minister Rajesh Tope Say on Re-imposing Covid Restrictions?

Section 144 imposed in Mumbai: Guidelines

Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed within Mumbai commissionerate limits. Rallies and protest marches involving people and vehicles banned over the next two days. Violators will be punished under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions.

Omicron cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported seven new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus on Friday including a three-and-half-year-old girl, the state health department said. Also Read - 7 More Persons Test Positive For Omicron Variant of Coronavirus in Maharashtra, State Tally Rises to 8

The three patients from Mumbai were all men, aged 48, 25 and 37 with recent travel history of Tanzania, the UK and South Africa-Nairobi, respectively, the health department said. The new cases took the tally of Omicron patients in Mumbai to five.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the 48-year-old traveller who returned from Tanzania was a resident of the densely-populated Dharavi area, but he was asymptomatic and isolated before he mingled in the community. He tested positive for COVID-19 on December 4, has mild symptoms and he had not taken any dose of vaccine against the COVID-19, according to the civic body. His two close contacts tested negative for the viral infection.

The 25-year-old traveller returned from London tested positive for COVID-19 on December 1 and he had taken both doses of the vaccine. He had no symptoms of COVID-19.

The 37-year-old Gujarat resident tested positive to COVID-19 on December 4 after arrival. He was shifted to hospital directly from the airport and he has mild symptoms, though he was fully vaccinated, the BMC said.

The other four new patients were reported from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the Pune district. They are all contacts of three women who had arrived from Nigeria and were found to have Omicron infection earlier, the corporation said in a statement. Of the seven new patients, four were fully vaccinated, it added.

“One patient has received a single dose of the coronavirus vaccine while one patient has not been vaccinated. Another patient is three and a half years old and not eligible for vaccination,” the statement said.

Four of the new patients were asymptomatic while the other three have only mild symptoms, it added.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as ‘Omicron’. The WHO has classified Omicron as a ‘variant of concern’.