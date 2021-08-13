Mumbai: Seeking to clear the air on Maharashtra government’s announcement to resume more physical classes at schools from August 17, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said it is up to local officials to take the decision, taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in an area. The minister told reporters on Thursday that municipal commissioners in urban areas and collectors and Zilla Parishad CEOs in rural areas have been given the discretion to take decision.Also Read - Maharashtra Man 'Rancho' Builds Own Helicopter, Dies After Blade Slashes His Throat During Trial Run

“There is no compulsion (on the state government’s part) to reopen schools. The COVID task force members were not aware of our Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). There will be a meeting again. Our (education department’s) secretary is studying the SOP of the task force,” Gaikwad said.

The opposition BJP, on the other hand, claimed there was no coordination in the government on the issue.

The state task force on COVID-19 met on Wednesday night where they opposed the decision to resume more classes at schools. Gaikwad was not present at the meeting.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said there was no coordination between the task force, education minister Gaikwad and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the issue, creating confusion.

All stakeholders should sit together and arrive at a consensus, the former chief minister said.

The Maharashtra government had postponed the reopening of schools – scheduled to re-start from August 17 – following the meeting of Covid-19 Task Force.