New Delhi: The seventh Operation Ganga flight with 182 Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine reached Mumbai from Bucharest (Romania) on Tuesday. Union Minister Narayan Rane received Indian students at Mumbai airport. Till now, 1,396 Indian nationals have been brought back from Ukraine in six evacuation flights.Also Read - EU Sanctions Putin's Spokesman, Journalists, Russian Billionaire Oligarchs Fridman Among Others

The seventh Operation Ganga flight with 182 Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine reached Mumbai from Bucharest (Romania) Union Minister Narayan Rane received Indian students at Mumbai airport. pic.twitter.com/UVvvuhjhRr — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2022

Also Read - Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Satellite Images Show Over 40 Miles Long Russian Military Convoy Near Kyiv

For the unversed, India is facilitating the evacuation of its citizens stranded in the east European country through its land border crossings with Romania, Hungary, and Poland following the closure of the Ukrainian airspace. The country has named its evacuation mission “Operation Ganga”. Also Read - FIFA & UEFA Suspend Russian Clubs and National Teams From All Competitions Until Further Notice

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of the evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga’. It was the third review meeting held in the last 24 hours on the situation in Ukraine.

According to sources, the Prime Minister was briefed that around 1,400 Indian nationals have arrived from Ukraine so far by the six flights from Budapest (Hungary) and Bucharest (Romania). Modi was also briefed that a new route to exit through Moldova has been identified and to facilitate the entry of the Indians into this country, proper arrangements are being made by the Indian Embassy staff in Romania.