Mumbai: Aurangabad and Osmanabad in Maharashtra would be renamed Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv, respectively, in deference to the wishes of many locals and political groups.

The Maharashtra cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Wednesday approved the contentious proposals of renaming as well as the new upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport, currently being constructed by the Adani Group in adjoining Raigad to decongest Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, shall be renamed after the late Dinkar Balu Patil, a prominent leader of the coastal Konkan belt, instead of the Shiv Sena founder, the late Balasaheb Thackeray, as earlier contemplated.

These major decisions — among several others came at the time of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s ‘final cabinet’ meeting, with all ministers of the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress alliance present.

The renaming of Aurangabad was among the crucial demands of the group of rebels who left Maharashtra late on June 20 putting the MVA government in a crisis with setting up the stage for a critical floor test to prove its majority on Thursday.

Interestingly, state planning agency CIDCO had earlier proposed to name the Navi Mumbai airport after late Balasaheb Thackeray, the founder of the Shiv Sena. After the Shiv Sena broke off its alliance with the BJP and joined hands with the Congress and NCP to form MVA government, the BJP had often reminded the Sena of its own old demand to rename Aurangabad, which derived its name from Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The Congress, which is a junior partner in the MVA government, demanded in the cabinet meeting that Pune city be named as Jijau Nagar, after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s mother, and Mumbai Trans Harbour link between Sewree and Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai be named for former chief minister late A R Antulay. But these demands were apparently not considered. Congress had backed the demand to name Navi Mumbai Airport after D B Patil.

(With agency inputs)