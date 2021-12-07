Omicron Variant in Maharashtra: Out of the total 30,000 travellers screened for coronavirus, over 10 people have tested positive for omicron positive so far in Maharashtra, Dr Pradeep Awate, District Surveillance Officer for COVID, said on Tuesday.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Invokes Section 144 CrPC In This City Till January 5 Amid Rising Omicron Concerns

The development comes after two fully vaccinated people on Monday, who returned from abroad last month, tested positive for Omicron in Mumbai. A man who returned from South Africa and his close contact who came from the US were found infected with the Omicron strain, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had said on Monday.

Maharashtra | Nearly 30,000 travelers were screened for #COVID19 at several airports. 10 people tested #Omicron positive so far: Dr Pradeep Awate, State's Health Surveillance Officer pic.twitter.com/wjR6a4tV7T — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2021

The BMC had added that the 37-year-old man, who landed in Mumbai from South Africa on November 25, was found infected with Omicron along with one of his contacts – a 36-year-old female friend who arrived in the city from the US the same day.

These were the first two cases of Omicron from Mumbai and the third one from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Earlier, a 33-year-old traveller who had returned to Dombivli in adjoining Thane district from South Africa had tested positive for the new variant.

The BMC said it carried out COVID-19 tests on all the close contacts of the two travellers, but non of them tested positive for the infection. The civic body has been carrying out COVID-19 tests on international travellers arriving in Mumbai since November 1.

It must be noted that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had on November 26 named the COVID-19 virus variant detected in South Africa and some other countries as Omicron. The WHO has classified the Omicron variant as a ‘Variant of Concern’.