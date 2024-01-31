Home

Over 100 Tribal Students Of Thane Residential School Hospitalized Due To Food Poisoning

As many as 109 tribal students of a residential school in Thane district of Maharashtra fell ill due to suspected food poisoning after consuming food brought from outside.

Thane, Maharashtra: Over 100 tribal students of a residential school in Maharashtra’s Thane district were hospitalized on Wednesday after they showed signs of food poisoning. According to officials, as many as 109 students of a private ashram school fell ill after consuming food in the morning which was brought from outside.

The students, who are enrolled at an ashram school (residential schools for tribal children), located at Bhatsai in Shahapur taluka on the outskirts of Mumbai, included 63 girl students, said an official, adding that barring four students, all were discharged from the hospital after treatment.

Providing details, a senior official said that on Wednesday morning, the students were served food brought from outside, including a sweet dish.

“After consuming the food, 109 students — 63 girls and 46 boys — complained of vomiting, nausea and giddiness, and they were immediately rushed to a government hospital,” Shahpur tehsildar Komal Thakur told news agency PTI

Samples of food items served to the children were collected and sent for laboratory examination, Thakur said, adding that the were carrying out a probe into the incident.

70 students fall ill at Punjab school

In a similar incident, in December last year, over 70 students of a government school in Punjab’s Sangrur district when they showed food poisoning symptoms after consuming food in the hostel mess of the school.

Following the incident, the mess contractor and its incharge were arrested after police booked them under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), officials said.

The principal of the government meritorious school at Ghabdan was also suspended for not taking any action on the students’ complaint about the food. In meritorious schools, students from Class 9 to 12 are enrolled and they are provided education, accommodation, food and other facilities free of cost.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains had said an inquiry by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) has been ordered in the matter.

An official said that 18 students of the school were rushed to the civil hospital after they complained of stomach ache and vomiting. “A total of 73 students were brought to three different hospitals with symptoms of food poisoning,” said Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal.

“Everyone is alright. Many students did not have symptoms when they came but they had anxiety. All were checked and adequate treatment was given. Everyone is discharged,” Jorwal had said.

Minister Bains earlier enquired about the students at the civil hospital where he said most of the students were complaining of anxiety.

“The contractor’s licence has been cancelled, also he along with the mess incharge has been arrested under Section 307 of the IPC. The principal concerned is also being suspended for not taking timely action on students’ complaints,” Bains told reporters.

(With inputs from agencies)

