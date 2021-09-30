Mumbai: Over 30 students of civic-run King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus. Out of them, over 28 students were fully vaccinated against the deadly infection. As per reports, out of the infected students, 23 are second-year MBBS students while seven are in their first year.Also Read - WATCH: Elderly Woman Thwarts Leopard Attack in Mumbai's Aarey Colony, Hospitalised with Minor Injuries

Reports further suggested that one student has been admitted to Seven Hills Hospital in the city for treatment while the other asymptomatic students have been asked to quarantine themselves. Also Read - International Flights: Tourism Secretary Makes Big Announcement, Says Scheduled Flight Services From India May Start Soon

It must be noted that a total of 1,100 students are pursuing the MBBS course from the civic-run King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Mumbai. Issuing a statement, KEM hospital dean Dr Hemant Deshmukh said all 30 students who were tested have been infected with the virus. Also Read - Work From Home to End Soon: Wipro, Deloitte, HDFC, Axis Bank Mull to Reopen Offices in Staggered Manner

The hospital further added that other students of the college are also being tested now and over 200-250 Covid tests are being conducted every day in the college.

The development comes as a number of colleges and schools have opened with the coronavirus cases declining and vaccinations picking up pace. However, the cases of students testing Covid positive have surfaced from several parts of the country.

In the meantime, the BMC has announced that the schools in Mumbai from classes 8 to 12 will reopen from October 4, and for the rest, the decision will be taken in November.

Earlier this week, over 60 students tested COVID positive in a residential school in Karnataka’s Bengaluru. Of the students, two were found to be symptomatic and the school has been shut till October 20.