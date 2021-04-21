Mumbai: As many as 38 inmates including Sheena Bora murder case accused Indrani Mukerjea, have tested positive for COVID-19 at Mumbai’s Byculla Jail on Wednesday, said jail authorities. Earlier in the day, 58 people found tested positive for the virus at Panvel’s Param Shantidham old age home in Maharashtra. Also Read - Puducherry Announces Total Lockdown from April 23 Amid Rising COVID Cases | Detail Inside

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 58,924 new COVID-19 cases, as per data provided by the state health ministry. As many as 52,412 people recovered in the said period and 351 died. The total case tally reached 38,98,262 while the death toll reached 60,824. Meanwhile, India reported nearly 3 lakh new COVID-19 cases and over 2,000 deaths were reported on Wednesday, a record-high since the pandemic broke out last year.

As per the union health ministry, as many as 2,95,041 new COVID-19 cases and 2,023 deaths were reported, taking the total cases to 1,56,16,130, including 21,57,538 active cases.

(With ANI inputs)