Mumbai: Thirty-nine people including several jail inmates along with six children have tested positive for the coronavirus in the Byculla women's jail in the last 10 days as said by the officials on Saturday.

A civic official said that almost 120 inmates were tested during the period out of which 36 of the 39 people were detected with the virus.

Later, they have been quarantined in the nearby Patanwala school. The civic official said that their conditions were stable.

The official added that a pregnant woman inmate has been admitted to GT Hospital as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, the medical health officer of BMC’s E Ward told news agency PTI that the jail had not been declared a containment zone, and the civic body’s daily bulletin had erroneously informed that it was.

