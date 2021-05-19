Mumbai: Coronavirus vaccination drive will not take in Maharashtra’s Palghar district due to electricity failure and network issues, informed the Palghar District Collector. The Coronavirus vaccination stayed suspended on Tuesday as well amid heavy rains brought by Cyclone Tauktae. Also Read - PM Modi To Visit Gujarat, Diu Today After Cyclone Tauktae Leaves Trail of Destruction

At least five people were killed in Thane and Palghar districts in various incidents related to cyclonic storm Tauktae, officials said on Tuesday. While two persons were killed in Vasai taluka, three others died in Thane district, they said.

Due to electricity failure and network issues today there will be no #COVID19 vaccination in the entire district: Palghar District Collector#Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2021

As many as 337 houses, the majority of them in Dahanu taluka, were partially damaged in Palghar district due to heavy rains caused by the cyclone, district collector Manik Gursal said. The buildings of two schools in Palghar and Wada were also damaged.

Officials said 34 electricity poles, mostly in Talasari taluka, were damaged in the cyclone besides two boats. At least 200 people from 57 families from Vasai taluka were evacuated to safety on Monday, the Palghar collector said.

Earlier, the vaccination drive will shut in Mumbai for the third day on May 17, 2021 (Monday) in view of the warning about cyclone Tauktae. The vaccination programme was scheduled to be implemented on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had said.