Palghar Lockdown News: All government and private schools, colleges, hostels in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have been shut till further orders after, the district Collector, Dr Manik Gursal, announced on Thursday. This came a day after 30 people and a teacher from an ashram school tested positive for coronavirus in Palghar. The school has now been declared a COVID-19 containment zone. Also Read - Maharashtra: 30 Students of Ashram School in Palghar District Test COVID Positive, Quarantined

The cases came to light after many students showed symptoms of the viral infection earlier this week. Of the total 193 students in Nandore Government Ashram School, 30 have tested positive for the virus, a source told news agency PTI, adding that one of the teachers from the facility has also contracted the infection.

Following the detection of the cases, the school has been declared a containment zone and a notice has been displayed accordingly at the entrance of the facility, it was stated.

According to the health department, infected children and the teacher are currently undergoing treatment at a COVID-19 treatment centre in the district.

Earlier, as many as 79 persons, including students, teachers and other staff, of three ashram schools in Jawhar tested positive for coronavirus last week.

Corona cases in Maharashtra:

Sixty per cent of the country’s active coronavirus caseload has been reported from Maharashtra, the health ministry said. The state on yesterday reported 23,179 new cases of coronavirus, which is the highest single-day infection count so far in 2021. This is also the sixth highest one-day spike of infection cases in the state since the pandemic began last year. Experts have attributed the resumption of Mumbai local trains and laxity in following COVID-19 protocol as reasons behind the corona surge.