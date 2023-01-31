Home

4 Dead After Car Collides With Bus On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

The car driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the bus, reported ANI quoting Palghar Police.

4 people were killed in a road accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

Palghar: Four people were killed after a car rammed into a bus on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Dahanu area of Palghar district on Tuesday early morning. The car was en route to Mumbai from Gujarat when the accident happened. The car driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the bus, reported ANI quoting Palghar Police.

“Four people died on spot in a collision between a car and a bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Dahanu area of Palghar district. The car was enroute Mumbai from Gujarat and rammed into the bus after the car driver lost control of the vehicle,” said Palghar Police.