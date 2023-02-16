Home

Maharashtra

Panic After Mysterious Underground Sounds Reported In THIS Maharashtra City; Triggers Quake Rumours

Panic After Mysterious Underground Sounds Reported In THIS Maharashtra City; Triggers Quake Rumours

The sounds were heard between 10.30 am and 10.45 am on Wednesday near Vivekanand Chowk, sparking rumours of an earthquake.

Panic After Mysterious Underground Sounds Reported In THIS Maharashtra City; Triggers Quake Rumours

Latur: Mysterious underground sounds are being heard in the eastern part of Maharashtra’s Latur city over the past few days triggering panic among the residents. The sounds were heard between 10.30 am and 10.45 am on Wednesday near Vivekanand Chowk, sparking rumours of an earthquake. However, there is no seismic activity being reported there.

Some people alerted the local administration following which the district disaster management department took information from the earthquake measuring centres in Latur city, as well as Aurad Shahajni and Ashiv in the district, but there was “no report of any seismic activity,” an official said.

You may like to read

In 1993, a deadly earthquake in Killari village and neighbouring areas in the district had claimed around 10,000 lives.

Disaster management officer Sakeb Usmani on Wednesday said some sounds have been reported in the Marathwada region from time-to-time.

In September 2022, three times such sounds was heard in Hasori, Killari and surrounding areas of Latur district.

On February 4 this year, such sounds were heard in Nitoor-Dangewadi area of Nilanga tehsil in the district, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.