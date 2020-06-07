New Delhi: For a city that has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country and was, earlier this week, hit by a cyclone, Mumbai had yet another moment of panic Saturday night after complaints poured in of ‘foul smell’ emanating in several parts of the city. Also Read - Elderly Andhra Woman Arrested For Questioning Govt Over Vizag Gas Leak, Twitter Says 'Democracy At Stake'

Following this, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city’s civic body swung into action, mobilising concerned agencies to check the source of the ‘foul smell’ and urging people not to panic or ‘create panic’. Also Read - Ensure Utmost Safety: After Vizag Gas Leak Mishap, Centre Issues Guidelines For Resuming Manufacturing Operations

In a tweet, the BMC said, “We have received a couple of complaints of suspected gas leak, from residents in Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli and Powai. The fire brigade is checking and we will update facts soon.” Also Read - Vizag Gas Leak: LG Polymers Apologises, Assures Possible Support For Victims And Families of Deceased

“All concerned agencies have been mobilised to check the source of the foul smell being complained of by several residents in the areas of Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli and Powai,” it stated in another tweet.

The civic body further said that 13 fire appliances to monitor the situation had been activated as a precaution, advicing those having problems due to the foul smell, to put a wet towel or cloth on their face covering nose.

“Situation is under control. All necessary resources have been mobilised. Origin of the smell is being investigated. 17 fire appliances are on field equipped with public announcement system and ready for response if required,” it said in a final tweet.

Later, the Mumbai Fire Brigade, one of the agencies that was mobilised, said that ‘no gas leakage was found in the given areas, adding that Hazmat vehicles were ready for emergency. It also said that HPCL, BPCL, MGL, RCF and Mumbai Police were informed, adding that a probe by senior officers was on.

Notably, preliminary information by BMC’s disaster management cell reveals the incident was reported at 9:53 PM. The gas leakage was reported at US Vitamin company in Govandi (East).

Last month, on May 7, 11 people lost their lives and thousands were affected after a gas leak in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam.