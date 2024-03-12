Home

Pankaj Khelkar, Former India Today Journalist Dies Of Heart Attack At Age Of 54

Pankaj Khelkar (Photo_Twitter)

New Delhi: It is a dark day for journalism as a celebrated journalist has passed away in Pune. Pankaj Khelkar, former journalist of India Today has passed away at the age of 54, due to a heart attack. The journalist was currently serving as the Associate Editor of the Pune Bureau and had begun working as a stringer in the year 1997. His funeral will take place tomorrow, i.e. Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Here’s all you need to know about Pankaj Khelkar…

Journalist Pankaj Khelkar Dies At 54

As mentioned earlier, journalist Pankaj Khelkar has passed away at the age of 54, due to a heart attack. Late at night yesterday, he suffered a massive heart attack and unfortunately, he could not be saved. With 23 years of experience in the field of TV Journalism, Pankaj Khelkar has handled news and features on a lot of subjects. The journalist’s funeral will take place on Wednesday, March 13.

Who Is Pankaj Khelkar?

According to the India Today Website, Pankaj Khelkar joined India Today Group in 1992 and then, he was involved in broadcast documentary production. The major news events Pankaj Khelkar has covered include Telgi Multicrore Stamp Scam reporting, Mumbai Terror attack 2008, German Bakery Blast reporting, Lokpal Bill Agitation by Anna Hazare and Covid19. Prior to that, Pankaj Khelkar worked for the TV Today Group as a stringer in 1997 and then later joined the group as a correspondent.

Apart from journalism, Pankaj Khelkar also had an inclination towards photography. The journalist pursued Journalism and Mass Communication from Pune’s Symbiosis College. Quoting India Today, “Writing news & features, digital videography, video editing and drone flying are few of his interests.” Pankaj Khelkar was one journalist who had met with former US President Donald Trump and also got a photo clicked with him.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family members and friends of Pankaj Khelkar and all those who followed the journalist’s news.

