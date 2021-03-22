Mumbai: Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) (Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress) leaders will hold a crucial meet on Monday to decide on the fate of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. While the leaders of the ruling alliance clearly stated that Deshmukh won’t step down from his post, demands for his removal grew louder after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh alleged that the state Home Minister wanted police officers to collect Rs 100 crore monthly from bars and hotels in Mumbai. Speaking to reporters ahead of the key meeting, Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik said that the former top cop’s letter has raised questions since it was written after his transfer. Also Read - Strict Curfew Imposed in Nanded for 11 days as COVID-19 Cases Rise
Param Bir Singh Letter Row: Ten-point Cheat Sheet Here
- Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray calls a review meeting of the state’s Law and Judiciary Department today, at his residence
- If the NCP chief has decided that the allegations should be probed, then what is wrong? Anyone can level any allegation. If people take ministers’ resignation just like that then it will be difficult to run the govt: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
- If someone is attempting to get President’s Rule imposed in Maharashtra by misusing central agencies, then I am warning them – you yourself will get burnt in that fire: Sanjay Raut
- Param Bir Singh’s letter raises questions, it was written after transfer. There’ll be a probe (against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh). Resignation has been asked on basis of letter, no question it’ll happen. Party will take a call only after probe: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik
- Speaking to reporters last night, Jayant Patil, NCP’s state chief and senior minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, said there is no need to divert attention from the main incident of bomb scare outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence and the killing of Mansukh Hiran, a Thane-based businessman.
- Addressing a press conference yesterday, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had said that CM Uddhav Thackeray will decide the fate of Deshmukh. “The allegations levelled by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh against Deshmukh are serious and require an in-depth probe”, he said yesterday.
- Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, on the other hand, said NCP chief Sharad Pawar was trying to save the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.
- Congress asked its allies not to ‘buckle’ under the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party’s pressure aimed at destabilising the state government in the wake of the ‘letter-bomb’ crisis.
- After the arrest of Mumbai police assistant inspector Sachin Waze in an NIA probe in connection with the recovery of an explosives-laden vehicle near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s home, the state government had transferred Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.
- Singh, in a letter to CM Thackeray, alleged that Deshmukh had asked his officials to “collect” Rs 100 crore per month, over half of it from the 1,750-odd restaurants, bars and hotels in the megapolis.