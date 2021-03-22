Mumbai: Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) (Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress) leaders will hold a crucial meet on Monday to decide on the fate of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. While the leaders of the ruling alliance clearly stated that Deshmukh won’t step down from his post, demands for his removal grew louder after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh alleged that the state Home Minister wanted police officers to collect Rs 100 crore monthly from bars and hotels in Mumbai. Speaking to reporters ahead of the key meeting, Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik said that the former top cop’s letter has raised questions since it was written after his transfer. Also Read - Strict Curfew Imposed in Nanded for 11 days as COVID-19 Cases Rise

Param Bir Singh Letter Row: Ten-point Cheat Sheet Here