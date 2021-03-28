Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said that the allegations levelled against me by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh will be probed by a retired high court judge. Deshmukh said that the decision was taken by CM Uddhav Thackeray. The development comes days after the Deputy CM in a letter to Thackeray sought an investigation into the allegations against him which triggered a storm in Maharashtra politics. Also Read - Night Curfew in Maharashtra From Today; Thackeray Govt Tightens Restrictions Till April 15 | Key Points

“Maharashtra CM has decided that the allegations levelled against me by former Mumbai Police Commissioner will be probed by a retired high court judge,” Anil Deshmukh told reporters today. Also Read - Complete Lockdown in Aurangabad From March 30. What's Open, What's Shut

In his eight-page letter to CM Thackeray, former Mumbai top cop had claimed that Deshmukh, who belongs to the NCP, had set a monthly “target” of collecting Rs 100 crore, including from bars and hotels in Mumbai, for police officers. However, the deputy CM accused Singh of ‘lying’, making the false accusations as part of a ‘conspiracy’ hatched to discredit him (Deshmukh) and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to save himself from any action in the SUV case and the case related to the death of Mansukh Hiren. Also Read - Maharashtra Records Highest New COVID Cases Ever; Lockdown-like Restrictions Return in State | Key Points

“Why was Singh quiet for so many days after (API) Sachin Vaze’s arrest? After realising that he would be removed as the CoP on March 17, a day earlier (March 16) Singh called ACP Sanjay Patil, asked him some questions and got the answers he wanted,” Deshmukh pointed out.

The SUV case refers to the explosives-laden Scorpio that was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai last month. Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiren, who was in possession of the Scorpio, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on March 5.