Mumbai: Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday addressed the presser, soon after NCP Chief Sharad Pawar spoke to media over the Param Bir Singh letter row. Fadnavis called the allegations on Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh “serious” while demanding his resignation from the post. It must be noted that the Mumbai cop (Param Bir Singh) had accused NCP leader Anil Deskhmukh of corruption in his letter sent to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday. Fadnavis also accused Sharad Pawar of not speaking the “complete truth” and said BJP will continue its protest till Anil Deskhmukh resigns from his post. Also Read - Param Bir Singh Letter Row: Former IPS Officer Julio Ribeiro Should Carry Out Probe Into 'Serious' Allegations Against Deshmukh, Says Pawar | Key Points

“Before Param Bir Singh, Maharashtra DG Subodh Jaiswal had submitted a report to Maharashtra Chief Minister regarding corruption over police transfers. But CM didn’t act on it. Hence, DG Jaiswal had to resign from his post,” Maharashtra LoP Devendra Fadnavis said.

“Sharad Pawar created this govt (Maharashtra) hence he is defending them. Sachin Waze was brought back in service on orders of Maharashtra Chief Minister & Home Minister only. Pawar Sahab is fleeting away from the truth,” Fadnavis further said.

Prior to this, Sharad Pawar said that the allegations leveled against the Maharashtra Home Minister were ‘serious’. Pawar said Uddhav Thackeray has the full authority to take a decision regarding an inquiry on the allegations against Deshmukh. “An in-depth inquiry by an officer of reput should be conducted in the case”, said the NCP chief, advising the CM to seek former IPS officer Julio Ribeiro’s help for looking into claims made by Singh.

About Param Bir Singh Letter Row

In the eight-page letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Param Bir Singh alleged that Deshmukh used to call police officers to his official residence and give them a “collection target” from bars, restaurants, and other establishments. Singh also complained of “political interference” by Deshmukh and stated that he has been “made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers”. He claimed the case about a car with explosives having been found near Antilia, the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, was being investigated by the ATS and the NIA and all his officers rendered “all necessary assistance for a free and fair investigation”.