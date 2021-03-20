Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh quickly refuted all the allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against him, saying that the police officer levelled them to save himself from legal action, reports ANI. Taking to Twitter, Deshmukh said, “Sachin Waze’s direct links in Antilia Case and Mansukh Hiren Case are coming forward. Param Bir Singh is afraid that its connections will reach up to him. He has made these false allegations to save and protect himself from legal action.” Also Read - Param Bir Singh Claims Anil Deshmukh Asked Sachin Vaze To Collect Rs 100 Crore For Him Per Month | Live

Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said NIA and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) are investigating Sachin Waze's case professionally and Param Bir Singh has been transferred as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that investigation can be done without any hindrance.

The former Commissioner of Police, Parambir Singh has made false allegations in order to save himself as the involvement of Sachin Waze in Mukesh Ambani & Mansukh Hiren’s case is becoming clearer from the investigation carried out so far & threads are leading to Mr. Singh as well Also Read - 'Lockdown An Option,' Says Uddhav Thackeray As COVID-19 Cases Rise Alarmingly in Maharashtra — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) March 20, 2021

The top police cop, who was recently transferred, has accused Maharashtra Home Minister of corruption and alleged that he had asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore for him every month. The officer has made these stunning allegations in a letter written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Opposition demands HM’s resignation

The explosive accusations prompted immediate calls by the opposition for Anil Deshmukh’s resignation. Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP said, “We demand Home Minister’s resignation. If he doesn’t, then Chief Minister must remove him. Impartial probe must be conducted..Letter also states that Chief Minister was intimated about this earlier so why didn’t he act on it?”

(With inputs from ANI)