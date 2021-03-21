New Delhi: In a major decision in favour of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh who is facing heat after former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of corruption, the Nationalist Congress Party on Sunday said the minister need not resign from his post. Also Read - Maharashtra Registers 30,535 New COVID Cases, Nagpur Extends Curbs Till March 31

"There is no question of Anil Deshmukh's resignation. ATS is investigating (Antilia Case & Mansukh Hiren Case) and we believe the culprit will be punished," said NCP leader Jayant Patil.

A meeting over the matter was held at the residence of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar this evening. Party leaders Praful Patel, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Supriya Sule were present.

