Navi Mumbai: One person died and at least seven others sustained severe injuries after a part of building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai on Saturday afternoon. As per reports, the ceiling slab of a sixth-floor flat at Nerul housing society in Navi Mumbai collapsed and it impacted the apartments on the lower floors. The incident occurred at Jimmy Park society in Sector 17, Nerul, where several other residents are feared to trapped in the debris. Rescue operation is underway, while the fire brigade rescue team has rushed the injured persons to DY Patil hospital in Nerul.Also Read - Video: Two Men Stop On Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai To Save Injured Bird, Run Over By Speeding Taxi

It is learnt that the ceiling slab of the sixth floor flat collapsed while some drilling work of the flooring was in progress, according to a report by Times of India. It said that the impact was such that the ceiling slabs of the lower floors collapsed one after the other to the ground floor. Also Read - Prophet Remarks Row: Centre Asks Police Heads to Stay Alert As States Witness Violent Protests | Key Points

Maharashtra | A part of building collapses in Navi Mumbai; rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/zC0S05B8Oz — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2022

“The said society was served with notice under section 264 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act on May 18, wherein it was advised to get the structural audit done. As the residents are claiming that the ceiling slab collapse was due to the drilling work going on in the sixth-floor apartment, it will be probed. Also, even the building structure might be faulty due to which even by drilling work, multiple ceiling slabs have collapsed,” TOI quoted Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner Abhijit Bangar as saying.

The incident is similar to the one that occurred in Gurugram in February, where the living room floor of an apartment on the sixth floor of a housing society collapsed, setting off a cascading effect in which all the living rooms till the second floor of the building caved in, with the debris heaping on the first floor, leaving two persons dead.

This is a developing story. Further Details Awaited