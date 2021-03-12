Pune: A partial lockdown has been imposed in Pune in the wake of rising Coronavirus cases, our sources have learned. All schools and colleges in Pune will remain shut till March 31. Further, a night curfew has been imposed from 11 PM till 6 AM. This comes as Pune witnesses a spike in its Coronavirus caseload. Pune district in Maharashtra reported as many as 2,840 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, which pushed its overall infection tally to 4,28,344, a health official said. The death toll reached 9,356 with 15 patients succumbing to the infection, he said. Also Read - Total Lockdown in Akola From March 15 Onwards | What's Allowed, What's Shut

Full List of Restrictions:

1) Hotels, restaurants and bars will have to shut at 10 PM, they can operate with only 50% capacity.

2) Home delivery can only take place from 10 to 11 pm.

3) Malls, markets and cinema halls have been ordered to shut at 10 PM.

4) Schools and colleges have been ordered to stay shut till March 31.

5) MPSC, UPSC coaching classes can function at 50 per cent capacity.

6) Public gardens cannot remain open in the evening.

7) Guest limit at weddings, religious functions, other social gatherings has been capped at 50.

Earlier in the day, authorities imposed a complete lockdown in Akola from March 15. The lockdown came in the wake of the spike in Coronavirus cases in Akola. The lockdown will come into effect from March 15, timings 8 AM onwards. All shops except essential services will remain closed during the lockdown. At present, orders are in place for shops in Akola city to only open from 9 am to 5 pm.

(Source: ZEE media reporter Arun Maitrey)