Mumbai: A partially decomposed body of a woman, with tied limbs, stuffed inside a gunny bag was recovered from a nullah at Nehru Nagar in Kurla (E) on Wednesday. According to primary information, the woman is aged between 25 to 27 years.

Taking help from the fire brigade, the body was taken out of the drain. Police said that it is suspected that the woman was murdered and thrown into the drain.

The police have registered a murder case. "We suspect she was killed and her body dumped in the nullah. The body has been sent to a government hospital for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death," said a police officer.

Reportedly, the local residents spotted the gunny bag in the drain and alerted police. Nehru Nagar police have circulated photographs of the woman’s body among other police stations to identify her.