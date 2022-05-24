Mumbai: Several parts of Mumbai city and eastern suburbs will face water cut from May 24 (Tuesday) to May 27 (Friday) from 11 am to 3 pm, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Releasing a statement on the issue, the Mumbai civic body said that there will be a five per cent water cut in the city and urged the citizens to keep the required stock of water on the day prior to the water cut in the mentioned duration.Also Read - Over 100 Leaders of Global & Indian MNCs Gather to Deliberate ‘The Rise of NextGen Business Services Centres’

The statement read, “The citizens of the area concerned are appealed to keep the required stock of water on the day before the water cut during the period mentioned above.” As per reports, parts of South Mumbai, including Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Bhendi Bazaar Nariman Point, Churchgate, Fort, Crawford Market will be affected. Moreover, parts of eastern suburbs including Kurla, Tilak Nagar, Govandi, Mankhurd, and Chembur will also be affected. Also Read - Is India Heading Towards 4th Wave With Detection of BA.4, BA.5? Here's What Maharashtra Health Minister Predicts

Earlier, this week, on May 18 and 19, there was 24-hour water cut in parts of the eastern suburbs due to micro-tunneling work. Also Read - Monkeypox Scare in India: Mumbai Civic Body Readies Isolation Ward in Hospital, Issues Advisory

The water supply will reportedly be impacted due to the maintenance work of a 100kV power substation at Pise Panjrapur Complex. Wards that will bear the brunt of this phenomenon entail, A, B, E, F-South, F-North, L, M-East, M-West, N, S and T. During the water cut duration, Mumbai residents have been urged by the authorities to make use of water sparingly. Moreover, to ensure that there is not any shortage, they have also been asked to keep the required water stock a day before.