Parts of Pune To Witness Water Disruption Today; Check Full List of Affected Areas
Due to a water distribution line that needs to be urgently repaired on a bridge close to Shinde Chhatri in Wanowrie, the Lashkar water pumping station’s water supply will be shut off on Feb 7.
Pune: In a bid to repair a water distribution line on a bridge close to Shinde Chhatri in Wanowrie, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced water cuts in several parts of the city on Tuesday, February 7. For the repair, the Lashkar water pumping station’s water supply will be shut off today.
According to the civic body’s water department, planned pipeline repairs near Shinde Chhatri at Wanowrie on Tuesday will affect water supply in neighbouring areas and may receive supply with low pressure on Wednesday.
The affected areas include Camp, Cantonment, Command Hospital, Wanowrie, SRPF, Kalu Bai Temple on Solapur Road, Sopanbaug, Udaybaug, Dobarwadi, BT Kawade Road, Bharat Forge Company and Ghorpadi.
The water will be delayed and supplied with low pressure the following day on February 8 (Wednesday). But the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) water supply department urged all inhabitants to pay attention and cooperate.
