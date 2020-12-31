Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police will not be conducting breath analyser tests for those suspected to be driving under the influence of alcohol on the New Year’s eve in view of COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, blood tests of suspects will be conducted this year. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla Dance Together at New Year Party in Goa, Cute Video Shows Him Pulling Her Cheeks

If the alcohol content is found above permissible limits in the blood sample, the driver of the vehicle will be arrested and all those travelling with him will be booked.

Driving under the influence of alcohol is a crime under Section 185 of Motor Vehicles Act — the punishment for which is imprisonment for up to six months and/or a fine of up to Rs 10,000 in case of first-time offence.

According to the traffic police, under Section 188 of the Motor vehicle Act (MV) Act, there is a provision to book those travelling with a driver who is drunk. This section makes the person responsible as they permitted the person to drive, and hence, took part in abetting the crime.

Punishment for occupants is same as under Section 185 of MV Act, » said Praveen Padwal, Additional Commissioner of Traffic Police.

Drunk driving cases increase manifold each year on New Year’s eve. Last year, 677 cases of drunk driving were registered in Mumbai on 31st December night alone.