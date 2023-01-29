Home

Passenger Onbaord Nagpur-Mumbai IndiGo Flight Tries to Open Emergency Exit Door Mid-air

Passenger attempts to open the emergency door of IndiGo’s Nagpur-Mumbai flight while the aircraft was in the air and on approach for landing.

Mumbai: A passenger travelling from Nagpur to Mumbai, allegedly tried to open the emergency exit door while the aircraft was in the air and was preparing for landing. The incident happened on Sunday onboard IndiGo 6E 5274. On noticing the attempted violation, the cabin crew on board alerted the captain and the passenger was appropriately cautioned.

There was no compromise on the safe operation of the said flight. An FIR has been filed against the passenger for unauthorised tampering of the emergency exit as the aircraft was in the process of landing.

