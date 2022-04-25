New Delhi: To mark protest against fuel price hike, petrol was being distributed at Re 1 per litre at a fuel pump in Thane. On the occasion of MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s birthday, Shiv Sena workers on Monday distributed petrol at the Kailash Petrol Pump near Tatvagyan University in Thane’s Ghodbundar Road at the minimum price. The Sena workers said this was done as a symbolic gesture against the rising fuel prices.Also Read - Petrol Price Touches Rs 123 Per Litre in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar. Why Is It So Costly Here?

To avail the offer, people thronged the petrol pump, leading to serpentine queues. Over 1,000 people received petrol at Re 1 per litre. “My wife Aasha Dongre who was TMC Corporator has come up with such a unique idea on the occasion of Pratap Sarnaik’s birthday. The prices of petrol and diesel are rising day by day and there is no respite from the central government. We can’t do anything more about the price hike but we can bring a smile to the common man’s face at least for one day and that is why we launched this initiative of distributing petrol at Rs 1 for first 1,000 motorists,” Sandeep Dongre, a social worker, said, according to a report by The Free Press Journal.

Dongre said the owner of the Kailash petrol pump, where the petrol was distributed at Re 1 per litre, was paid Rs 1, 1,20,000 for the total fuel cost.

This is not the first time petrol was distributed at Re 1 per litre in Maharashtra. On the occassion of Dr BR Ambedkar’s birthday, a local organization in Maharashtra’s Solapur city on April 14 sold petrol at just Rs 1 per litre to 500 persons to protest against price hike. The program was organised by Dr Ambedkar Students and Youth Panthers.

“Inflation has risen sharply. The price of petrol has reached Rs 120 per litre under the Narendra Modi government. So to give relief to people and celebrate Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, we decided to give petrol at the rate of one rupee,” Mahesh Sarvagoda, the outfit’s state unit leader, said. “If a small organization like ours can provide relief to 500 people, the government should also provide relief,” he added.

Current fuel prices

Fuel price rates remain unchanged for 19th day in a row on Monday since the hike of 80 paise per litre on April 6 in petrol and diesel prices. According to a price notification from fuel retailers, petrol in Delhi costs Rs 105.41 per litre and diesel Rs 96.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre are at Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77 respectively. In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 110.85 per litre and diesel Rs 100.94 per litre, and in Kolkata, petrol is Rs 115.12 per litre and diesel Rs 99.83 per litre.

